Premiership: Northampton Saints v Gloucester

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Sunday, 7 April Kick-off: 15:00 Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Northampton Saints make four changes to their starting line-up for Sunday's visit of Gloucester in the Premiership.

Hooker Reece Marshall replaces the injured James Fish for the hosts, while Ahsee Tuala starts on the wing.

Gloucester make three enforced changes to the side that beat Wasps last time out, all of which come among the backs.

Jason Woodward, Tom Marshall and Ollie Thorley are all injured, so Tom Hudson, Charlie Sharples and Matt Banahan come in.

Northampton director of rugby Chris Boyd told BBC Radio Northampton:

"Gloucester will be a handful for us here. They score plenty of points and have Danny Cipriani at fly-half pulling the strings as the puppet master.

"We've been scoring a few points as well so it will be interesting to see how it unfolds.

"There's an awful lot to play for with a lot of sides involved. Every game is absolutely vital and on any given day there's not much between a top, middle or bottom side."

Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"It's now five matches left and there's no room for error for any team. It's pressure games - all five of them remaining.

"Northampton are playing great rugby, an exceptional brand under Chris Boyd. They're in form and it's going to be an exceptional challenge.

"We've felt we've had momentum in the past few weeks and hopefully the week off last week gave us a chance to freshen-up mentally and physically."

Northampton: Furbank; Tuala, Hutchinson, Francis, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, Reinach; Van Wyk, Marshall, Hill, Moon, Lawes, Ludlam, Brussow, Harrison (capt).

Replacements: Dawidiuk, Waller, Franks, Ratuniyarawa, Gibson, Mitchell, Burrell, Pisi.

Gloucester: Hudson; Banahan, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, Sharples; Cipriani, Heinz (capt); Hohneck, Marais, Balmain, Slater, Mostert, Ackermann, Kriel, Morgan.

Replacements: Sherry, Rapava Ruskin, Dreyer, Savage, Clarke, Polledri, Braley, Seabrook.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys.

