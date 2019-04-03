Pro14: Ian Nagle frustrated loan move terms mean no action against Leinster

Ian Nagle made 19 appearances for Leinster between 2016 and 2018

Ian Nagle says it is frustrating the terms of his loan move to Ulster mean he is unable to play against Leinster.

The lock sat out Saturday's Champions Cup quarter-final defeat by the holders in Dublin and will also miss the Pro14 game against Leinster on 27 April.

Nagle, who joined Ulster as cover in December when three players retired, is expected to secure a permanent move.

"I'd have loved to have been able to play [on Saturday] but it's standard for any player in Ireland," he said.

"If they go on loan they can't play.

"I can't play in three weeks either, which is annoying, but I understand it. It was the same for Tom Daly when he moved to Connacht, so I knew that before I came."

Ian Nagle made one appearance for Leinster this season prior to his loan move to Ulster

Cork native Nagle, who started his career at Munster before spells with Newcastle Falcons and London Irish, arrived at Kingspan Stadium following the retirement of Ulster forwards Jean Deysel, Pete Browne and Chris Henry.

Ulster's Pro14 game in Dublin over Christmas was the first of three derbies against Leinster he is deemed ineligible for, and there is the possibility of a fourth.

"It was difficult and it's a shame because there's every chance we could play Leinster again in a play-off game later on, so that's a bit frustrating.

"It's just something to accept, and I have a very good relationship with Leinster so I'll always be respectful towards them."

Nagle, 30, described the build-up to Saturday's Champions Cup clash as "a strange week, but I'm lucky I have friends in both dressing rooms".

"Now that I'm in Ulster I wanted Ulster to win, for selfish reasons as I want to win a trophy myself, so I was incredibly disappointed with the result but I'm very proud with how the boys performed at the same time."

Nagle should be involved when Ulster, second in Conference B of the Pro14, travel to Scotstoun to face Conference A leaders Glasgow on Friday.