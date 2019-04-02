Danny Cipriani: Gloucester fly-half signs new contract

Danny Cipriani has started five Tests for England from a total of 16 appearances

Gloucester fly-half Danny Cipriani has signed a new contract with the Premiership club.

The 31-year-old is believed to have agreed a three-year deal, which could see the England international end his career at Kingsholm.

The former Sale Sharks back joined the Cherry and Whites from top-flight rivals Wasps last summer.

Cipriani, who has 16 caps, has been in fine form this season, helping Gloucester to third in the table.

After a three-year absence from the national side, he was recalled to England's squad last summer but has not featured for Eddie Jones' team since June's third Test against South Africa.