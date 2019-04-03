Calum Green: Newcastle Falcons lock's biting charge dismissed

Calum Green has been with Newcastle since the summer of 2014

Newcastle Falcons lock Calum Green has been cleared of biting Sale's Rob Webber during their match last month.

The 28-year-old was suspended while medical evidence was assessed, but an independent panel dismissed the citing on Tuesday.

Green is now free to immediately resume playing for the Premiership side.

"The panel was of the unequivocal view that an injury seen on Mr Webber's forearm was positively not a bite mark," said chair Ian Unsworth QC.

"The case was therefore dismissed and Calum Green was entitled to leave the hearing without a stain on his character."

Detailed evidence was given to the panel - also including John Greenwood and Tony Wheat - from an independent expert in oral pathology and forensic odontology.

Referee Craig Maxwell-Keys ruled at the time there was no clear evidence for action over the incident, though Sale boss Steve Diamond stated in his post-match interview that Webber needed treatment for a bite to his arm.

"Nothing in the panel's decision should be interpreted as casting any doubt on the credibility and honesty of Rob Webber," Unsworth added.

"He impressed us as a witness but given the clarity of the medical evidence we were unable to properly conclude that he had been bitten."