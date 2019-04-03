Darren Cave: Ulster centre to retire at end of season

Darren Cave was part of Ireland's 2015 World Cup squad

Ulster centre Darren Cave will retire at the end of the season.

Cave, who has made 225 appearances since joining the province 13 seasons ago, announced the decision in an open letter to fans.

"This is a really exciting group to be a part of and I'm determined to give everything so that we can finish the season on a high," he said.

The 31-year-old scored two tries in 11 games for Ireland between 2009 and 2015.

Ulster were beaten by Leinster in the Champions Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

'I have made friends for life'

"Many people have contributed massively to help me along this journey, far too many to name," said Cave.

"I've no idea how many team-mates I've had over the years but thank you to all of them, it's been an absolute pleasure.

"Whilst I'm proud of my achievements, more than anything else I'm grateful that my family sacrificed so much to let me pursue this crazy dream that I could play rugby for Ulster and Ireland.

"I really don't know how I'm supposed to put my gratitude into words for how much my dad Brian and my mum Ruth have done for me over the years. Not to mention my older brother Stuart, who taught me how to go 'toe to toe' wrestling in the back garden from a young age. Who'd have thought it would have been such a valuable lesson.

"My amazing wife Helen has had to play second fiddle to rugby since we first met. We are expecting our first born in July, and if the love and support she has shown me over the years is anything to go by, I'm looking forward to watching her become an amazing mum.

"I genuinely believe Ulster fans are the greatest fans in the world, and not just because I was brought up as one. Over the last 13 years the lows have been low, but the highs have been higher, and most importantly, the terraces have always been full."

Cave, who helped Ireland Under-20s win the Grand Slam in 2007, has notched 45 tries for Ulster

Ulster operations director and former team-mate Bryn Cunningham said Cave will "go down as one of Ulster's finest ever centres".

"He is a player who did not get the recognition he fully deserved in what has been a brilliant career," added Cunningham.

Ulster and Ireland captain Rory Best, who will retire after the World Cup this year, said: "We've played together for over a decade, so he is a player and person who I know very well and have great respect for.

"His career will be remembered for the big performances he produced when we needed them most, and also for the passion and commitment he demonstrated in the process.

"It's no surprise that he's a popular member of the squad and a favourite among the Ulster supporters."