Pro14: Scarlets v Edinburgh (Sat)

Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac and Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill

Guinness Pro14: Scarlets v Edinburgh Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 6 April Kick-off: 18:45 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Scarlets welcome back six of Wales' Grand Slam winning squad to their starting side with Conference B play-off rivals Edinburgh.

There is no room for Wales outside-half Rhys Patchell in the 23-man squad.

Edinburgh make one change from the team that lost to Munster in the Champions Cup quarter finals, with Mark Bennett replacing the injured James Johnstone at centre.

Former Scarlets flanker John Barclay returns to face his former side.

Scarlets skipper Ken Owens, prop Rob Evans, scrum-half Gareth Davies, centres Jonathan Davies and Hadleigh Parkes and wing Steff Evans are recalled in a team showing eight changes from the 41-17 defeat to Cardiff Blues

Behind the scrum, Wales' midfield duo Davies and Parkes are reunited and replace Kieron Fonotia and Paul Asquith.

The Scarlets field an all-Wales international front row with Owens and Evans restored to the starting side after making an impact off the bench at the Arms Park.

Flanker Will Boyde gets the nod at blindside flanker alongside James Davies and Uzair Cassiem.

With three matches remaining in the regular season, the Scarlets sit fifth in the Conference B table, two points behind Edinburgh.

"We are alive in the play-off race, that is the attitude of this group," said head coach Wayne Pivac.

"We need to make sure we are defensively up for this game which we weren't against the Blues.

"If we can get three wins from our final three games, we will see what happens with games involving the other sides battling for a top-three place.

"We believe there is still an opportunity to finish third and even second."

Bennett makes his sixth Edinburgh appearance of the season after returning from injury in February.

"We want to be back in the Champions Cup and we want to qualify by right," said Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill.

"They're all exciting games and even more so if you win them. We've got to test ourselves. Nothing has changed from the start of the year.

"We dropped short last weekend and now we've got three huge games. If we win them all, we'll probably finish in the top-three, we're in the play-offs and we're in to Europe. If we drop one of those, we're going to have to rely on other people.

"Scarlets will have a lot of that Welsh team coming back in, especially in that backline and in the front-row.

"So we expect a very tough game and whoever wins it will either stay above or jump above the other."

Scarlets: Halfpenny; McNicholl, J Davies, Parkes, S Evans; D Jones, G Davies; R Evans, Owens (capt), Lee, Rawlins, Cummins, Boyde, J Davies, Cassiem.

Replacements: M Jones, W Jones, Kruger, Helps, Macleod, Hardy, Fonotia, Nicholas.

Edinburgh: Graham; Hoyland, Bennett, Dean, van der Merwe; van der Walt, Pyrgos; Schoeman, McInally (capt), WP Nel, Toolis, Gilchrist, Barclay, Watson, Mata.

Replacements: Ford, Sutherland, Berghan, Hunter-Hill, Bradbury, Shiel, Hickey, Scott.

Referee: George Clancy (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Joy Neville (IRFU), Eddie Hogan O'Connell (IRFU)

TMO: Leo Colgan (IRFU)