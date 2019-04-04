Pro14: Munster v Cardiff Blues (Fri)

Cardiff Blues beat Munster 37-13 in the fourth round of the Pro14 this season

Guinness Pro14: Munster v Cardiff Blues Venue: Irish Independent Park, Cork Date: Friday, 5 April Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales and S4C, report on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Fly-half Tyler Blyendaal will start for Munster as they return to Pro14 duty against Cardiff Blues on Friday.

The New Zealand-born playmaker replaces Joey Carbery as one of five changes from their Champions Cup quarter-final win against Edinburgh at Murrayfield.

Cardiff make three changes to their pack as they push for a play-off spot.

Munster are three points behind Glasgow in Conference A but the Irish side are 11 points clear of fellow play-off contenders Connacht and Cardiff.

Shane Lewis-Hughes replaces Josh Navidi at blind-side flanker for Cardiff while prop Dillon Lewis and second row Seb Davies also come into the Blues' pack from the 41-17 win over Scarlets at the Arms Park.

Cardiff captain Kristian Dacey will make his 150th appearance for the region while wing Aled Summerhill will earn his 50th cap.

Blyendaal was introduced before half time at Murrayfield last week when Ireland international Carbery hobbled off with a recurrence of a hamstring injury and the change at fly-half is the only alteration to the Munster backline.

Number eight CJ Stander, hooker Niall Scannell and lock Tadhg Beirne are all named on the Munster bench as head coach Johann van Graan rotates his forward pack with Arno Botha, Chris Cloete, Kevin O'Byrne and Billy Holland coming into the side.

"We're going to Munster in pretty good shape and with a bit of confidence and momentum after winning five of our last six games," said Cardiff head coach John Mulvihill.

"To reach the play-offs we will probably need to win two of our three remaining PRO14 fixtures, but we want to take any doubt out of the equation and that means winning all three.

"We're under no illusions of how tough a test it will be against Munster, who are a top class team, but we are going to Cork to play and put them under real pressure."

Munster: Haley, Conway, Farrell, R Scannell, Earls; Bleyendaal, Murray; Kilcoyne, O'Byrne, Ryan, Kleyn, Holland, O'Mahony (capt), Cloete, Botha.

Replacements: N Scannell, Loughman, Archer, Beirne, Stander, Mathewson, Hanrahan, Arnold.

Cardiff Blues: Anscombe, Lane, Lee-Lo, Halaholo, Summerhill; Evans, T Williams; Gill, Dacey (capt), D Lewis, Davies, Thornton, Lewis-Hughes, Robinson, Turnbull.

Replacements: E Lewis, Thyer, Assiratti, Earle, Botham, L Williams, Smith, Morgan.

Referee: Marius Mitrea (FIR)

Assistant referees: Andrea Piardi (FIR), Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR)

TMO: Stefano Penne (FIR)