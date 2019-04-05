Pro14: Southern Kings v Dragons (Sun)

Dragons were 27-22 winners against Southern Kings at Rodney Parade in September 2018

Guinness Pro14: Southern Kings v Dragons Venue: Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth Date: Sunday, 7 April Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Report on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Full-back Zane Kirchner returns for the Dragons to face his countrymen as his side get set for a Pro14 double-header in South Africa.

Ex-Springbok Kirchner is one of four changes made by head coach Ceri Jones.

Adam Warren and Jack Dixon combine in midfield, while Josh Lewis starts at fly-half in a side captained by hooker Richard Hibbard.

Prop Ryan Bevington could make his first league appearance since December after being named as a replacement.

Dragons have not won away from home since March 2015.

Jones said: "We've had a good first few days in South Africa, with a fantastic training base in Port Elizabeth at Nelson Mandela University, and the players are looking forward to getting into the games.

"We are determined to try and get that away win, but also aware of the challenge we face against the Kings, a team close to us in the league standings.

"The Kings are one of the most dangerous sides in the competition when it gets loose with a very talented and quick back three. We respect them and we know what we need to do.

"We are looking forward to getting started. We have named a squad with enough talent and experience to be able to achieve - we just need to go out and deliver."

Southern Kings: TBC

Replacements:

Dragons: Kirchner; Rosser, Warren, Dixon, Amos; Lewis, R Williams; Harris, Hibbard (c), Brown, M Williams, Screech, Wainwright, Basham, Moriarty

Replacements: Lawrence, Bevington, Fairbrother, Taylor, Greggains, Knoyle, Tovey, J Williams

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Andrew Brace (IRFU), Paul Mente (SARU)

TMO: Shaun Veldsman (SARU)