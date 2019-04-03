Dave Attwood: Bristol Bears to help lock with barrister ambitions

Media playback is not supported on this device Bears-bound Attwood on Bath v Bristol

Bath's outgoing lock Dave Attwood says Bristol Bears' ability to help him undertake a two-year law conversion was a tipping point in his decision to join the Ashton Gate club this summer.

The 31-year-old England international has revealed his desire to become a barrister when his playing career ends.

In February Attwood - a Bristol academy product - agreed a deal to rejoin his old club from the end of this season.

The local rivals go head-to-head in the Premiership at Twickenham on Saturday.

"Bristol have invested in me, in my life after rugby, helping me with education and training for law, which is something that's given me a quite a big drive outside of rugby," Attwood told BBC Radio Bristol.

"They were able to make it work with the links they've got with the universities, and that was a tipping point for me, in terms of the options I had.

"It's nice that the club are so forward-thinking in helping to build a package that works for me and they'll support me in that."

Bristol-born Attwood added to BBC Points West: "I was fortunate enough to have several opportunities - domestic and abroad - to play rugby.

"It transpired that Bath wasn't one of those, and Bristol suited me for a number of reasons. Everyone's been very impressed with the rugby they've played this year and my parents still live in Bristol."

Nevertheless, he insisted that he would be doing everything to try and win with Bath on Saturday, adding: "I'm a Bath player and I will be a Bath player until the final whistle of the final game of this season."

The Bears are ninth in the Premiership with five games remaining, three points behind seventh-placed Bath ahead of 'The Clash' on Saturday.