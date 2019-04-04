Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Ulster (Fri)

Tommy Seymour has not featured since Scotland's defeat by Wales in March

Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Ulster Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Friday, 5 April Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland

Scotland wing Tommy Seymour will make his first Glasgow Warriors appearance since the Six Nations against Ulster on Friday evening.

Seymour's inclusion is one of five changes to Dave Rennie's side following the Champions Cup defeat by Saracens.

Centre Luke Marshall will make his first start of the season for Ulster after his try-scoring cameo off the bench against Leinster last Saturday.

The return of Marshall is one of five changes by coach Dan McFarland.

Wing Rob Lyttle replaces Robert Baloucoune in the backline while Rob Herring, captain Alan O'Connor and Sean Reidy also come into the visitors' pack.

Darren Cave, who announced his retirement plans this week, is named on the bench in a direct swap with Marshall.

Media playback is not supported on this device Ulster now have 'a taste for the big stage' - Dan Soper

For Glasgow, Seymour's return means a move from the right wing to outside centre for Kyle Steyn while Rob Harley switches from blindside flanker to the second row.

Niko Matawalu, Adam Ashe, Jonny Gray and Chris Fusaro return with Gray making his 100th Warriors appearance and Fusaro captaining the side.

Scott Cummings drops to the bench while Rory Hughes, Stafford McDowall, Tim Swinson and Callum Gibbins miss out.

Glasgow Warriors: S Hogg, T Seymour, K Steyn, S Johnson, N Matawalu; A Hastings, A Price; O Kebble, F Brown, Z Fagerson, R Harley, J Gray, A Ashe, C Fusaro (capt), M Fagerson.

Replacements: G Stewart, J Bhatti, S Halanukonuka, S Cummings, T Tameilau, G Horne, P Horne, R Nairn.

Ulster: M Lowry, R Lyttle, L Marshall, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, J Cooney; E O'Sullivan, R Herring, M Moore, A O'Connor (capt), K Treadwell, S Reidy, J Murphy, M Coetzee.

Replacements: J Andrew, A Warwick, T O'Toole, I Nagle, M Rea, D Shanahan, D Cave, A Kernohan.