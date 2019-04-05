Pro14: Leinster v Benetton (Sat)

Luke McGrath has made 108 appearances for Leinster

Guinness Pro14: Leinster v Benetton Venue: RDS, Dublin Date: Saturday, 6 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Report on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Leinster retain only two players who started their Champions Cup win over Ulster for Saturday's Pro14 game against Benetton in Dublin.

Lock Scott Fardy and scrum-half Luke McGrath, who also captains the side, are the survivors with head coach Leo Cullen giving many players a week off.

Four players who came off the bench in the European quarter-final win over Ulster at the Aviva Stadium also start.

James Tracey, Andrew Porter, Mick Kearney and Noel Reid are promoted.

With his team the runaway leaders at the top of Conference B, 18 points clear of second-placed Ulster, Cullen has opted to rest the bulk of his regular starters before a busy period.

Over the next six weeks Leinster will be fighting to retain their Pro14 and Champions Cup crowns, with a semi-final against Toulouse in Dublin on 21 April in the Champions Cup the next big hurdle to overcome.

Benetton are in third place in Conference B, four points behind Ulster.

Leinster: B Daly; F McFadden, C O'Brien, J Tomane, J Lowe; N Reid, L McGrath; J McGrath, J Tracy, A Porter, M Kearney, S Fardy, J Murphy, M Deegan, C Doris

Replacements: B Byrne, P Dooley, M Bent, J Dunne, S Penny, H O'Sullivan, C Frawley, J O'Brien

Benetton: J Hayward; R Tavuyara, M Zanon, L Morisi, M Ioane; T Allan, D Duvenage; N Quaglio, L Bigi, M Riccioni, I Herbst, F Ruzza, S Negri, A Steyn, T Halafihi

Replacements: T Baravalle, D A, S Ferrari, M Lazzaroni, G Pettinelli, T Tebaldi, A Rizzi, A Sgarbi