Pro14: Zebre v Connacht (Sat)

Guinness Pro14: Zebre v Connacht Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma Date: Saturday, 6 April Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Report on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Connacht fly-half Jack Carty will start against Zebre having recovered from the arm injury that forced him off in last Saturday's Challenge Cup defeat by Sale.

The Ireland international will be partnered at half-back by Caolin Blade, who is preferred to Kieran Marmion.

Lock Ultan Dillane and skipper Jarrad Butler are restored as Andy Friend makes six changes to his pack.

Connacht are third in Conference A with three regular season games remaining.

The province are level on points with fourth-placed Cardiff Blues and appear set for a tight battle in the race for the final play-off berth.

Head coach Friend has made wholesale changes for his side's trip to Parma, where they will come up against a team with just three league wins to their name so far this season.

Carty and Darragh Leader, who starts on the wing having operated at full-back against Sale, are the only backs who retain their place in the starting XV.

Tiarnan O'Halloran and Matt Healy join Leader in the back three while Tom Farrell and Peter Robb form the midfield partnership.

Mattia Bellini, Francois Brummer and Joshua Renton are brought into the Zebre backline while Marco Ciccioli started at tight-head prop..

Zebre: Padovani; Bellini, Bisegni, Boni, Elliot; Brummer, Renton; Lovotti, Fabiani, Ciccioli, Sisi, Biagi, Tuivaiti, Mbanda, Giammarioli

Replacements: Ceciliani, Rimpeli, Zilocchi, Krumov, Brown, Palazzani, De Battista, Di Giulio

Connacht: O'Halloran; Leader, Farrell, Robb, Healy; Carty, Blade; Buckley, Heffernan, Robertson-McCoy, Dillane, Thornbury, McKeon, Fainga'a, Butler.

Replacements: Delahunt, McCabe, O'Donnell, Maksymiw, Copeland, Marmion, Daly, Kelleher.