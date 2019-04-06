Cardiff beat Llandovery 35-17 to reach WRU National Cup final

From the section

Cardiff's Ben Thomas of Cardiff is tackled by Llandovery's Ryan Evans and Jack Jones

Cardiff will meet Merthyr or Pontypool in the WRU National Cup final after they beat Llandovery 35-17 in the first semi-final at Neath's Gnoll home.

Holders Merthyr and Pontypool meet at Eugene Cross Park on Saturday (Scrum V Live, BBC Two Wales, 17:20 BST).

Welsh Premiership leaders Merthyr are favourites to beat Pontypool, who are unbeaten at the top of the third-tier Welsh Championship.

The final is at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Sunday, 28 April.