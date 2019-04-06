Canterbury Crusaders win in first home match since Christchurch attack

Canterbury Crusaders have won a record nine Super Rugby titles

Canterbury Crusaders won in their first home Super Rugby match since 50 people were killed in shootings at two mosques in Christchurch.

The Crusaders beat ACT Brumbies 36-14 at AMI Stadium and stay top of the New Zealand Conference.

Pre-match entertainment of knights on horseback was not used after concerns were raised about the connotations of the Crusaders' team name.

The club said in March they were "open" to discussing a potential name change.

The Crusaders adopted their name 23 years ago when rugby became professional.

Concerns were raised after the attack about the association of the Crusaders' name with the medieval religious wars between Christians and Muslims.

Several Brumbies players visited the mosque to pay their respects before Saturday's match.

The visitors had an unlikely 7-0 lead at half-time, but the Crusaders scored five tries in the second half to register a comfortable victory.

Several Brumbies players and staff laid flowers at the site of the attack in Christchurch

Meanwhile, Australia full-back Israel Folau broke the all-time record for Super Rugby tries in New South Wales Waratahs' loss to Auckland Blues.

Folau scored his 60th try to surpass former All Blacks winger Doug Howlett's previous record, but the Blues ultimately won 32-29.