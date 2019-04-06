Ben Youngs: England and Leicester Tigers scrum-half suffers shoulder injury

Ben Youngs has played in 87 Tests and started every England game at this year's Six Nations

Leicester scrum-half Ben Youngs handed England a scare in this World Cup year after being ruled out for the rest of this season with a shoulder injury.

Youngs, 29, has had surgery and will not be able to aid the Tigers' bid to avoid relegation from the Premiership.

Neither Leicester or England have yet to put a timescale on Youngs' recovery.

But there was more concern for England boss Eddie Jones as wing Joe Cokanasiga (shoulder) had to be withdrawn by his club Bath as they beat Bristol Bears.

Bath's director of rugby Todd Blackadder said after his side's win at Twickenham that Cokanasiga was "a little bit sore" but is hopeful the problem is not too serious.

A Tigers statement said Youngs suffered his injury during this year's Six Nations and that he had undergone surgery "this week".