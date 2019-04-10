WRU National League results
-
- From the section Welsh Rugby
10 APRIL, 2019
Swalec Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
DIVISION ONE EAST
Penallta 13 - 24 Brecon
Risca P - P Nelson - postponed
DIVISION ONE WEST CENTRAL
Maesteg Celtic 5 - 27 Ystalyfera
DIVISION ONE WEST
Hendy 0 - 37 Gorseinon
DIVISION TWO EAST
Abercarn 0 - 38 Monmouth
DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL
Aberdare 10 - 31 Barry
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Vardre 20 - 21 Bridgend Sports
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Glyncorrwg P - P Rhigos