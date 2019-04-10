WRU National League results

Welsh rugby

10 APRIL, 2019

Swalec Championship

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

DIVISION ONE EAST

Penallta 13 - 24 Brecon

Risca P - P Nelson - postponed

DIVISION ONE WEST CENTRAL

Maesteg Celtic 5 - 27 Ystalyfera

DIVISION ONE WEST

Hendy 0 - 37 Gorseinon

DIVISION TWO EAST

Abercarn 0 - 38 Monmouth

DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL

Aberdare 10 - 31 Barry

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Vardre 20 - 21 Bridgend Sports

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Glyncorrwg P - P Rhigos

