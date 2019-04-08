Munster head coach Johann van Graan to stay until at least 2022

Munster defeated Edinburgh in their European Champions Cup quarter-final at the end of March

Munster head coach Johann van Graan will remain at Thomond Park until at least 2022 after signing a contract extension with the province.

The former South Africa forwards coach has twice guided his side to European semi-finals since arriving in 2017.

Munster have also secured their place in the Pro14 play-offs and could still top their conference.

The news comes four months after 12 players extended their contracts with the club.

Van Graan succeeded Rassie Erasmus as head coach just two months into the 2017-18 season, after the latter left the role in order to take over as the Springboks' director of rugby.

Last season the province's league and European campaigns were brought to an end at the semi-final stage after narrow defeats by Leinster and Racing 92.

Munster have enjoyed another strong season under the South African and are just three points behind Conference A leaders Glasgow with two league fixtures remaining.

They also have a European semi-final against Saracens to look forward to having come from behind to defeat Edinburgh at Murrayfield in the last eight.