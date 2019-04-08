Leinster Rugby: Robbie Henshaw and Devin Toner back in selection contention

Henshaw and Toner last played for Leinster in January

Leinster and Ireland duo Robbie Henshaw and Devin Toner are both available for selection against Glasgow on Friday.

Neither have played since sustaining injuries during Ireland's opening Six Nations defeat by England in February.

Johnny Sexton continues to recover from a quad injury and has not been ruled out of this weekend's Pro14 encounter.

Leinster and Glasgow sit top of their conferences with two regular season fixtures remaining.

Henshaw, 25, has struggled with a number of injuries in recent seasons including a damaged pectoral muscle that cut short his participation in the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand in 2017.

A dislocated shoulder ruled him out of the final three games of Ireland's Grand Slam winning Six Nations campaign last year.

The centre, who was deployed at full-back in the loss to England at the Aviva Stadium, has 37 international caps.

An ankle injury sustained against England brought Toner's Six Nation campaign to an end

Toner's ankle injury came as a significant blow to international coach Joe Schmidt, who was forced to select five different starting second row pairings during this year's Six Nations.

The Leinster lock, 32, had an operation on the ankle injury that forced him off in the second half against England.

The return of both players comes as a considerable boost for Leinster who have knockout games in both competitions to look forward to.

Fly-half Sexton missed the province's European quarter-final win over Ulster and will continue to be assessed throughout the week.