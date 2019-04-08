Ed Slater: Lock urges Gloucester not to fade out in the race for the play-offs

Ed Slater has scored four tries for Gloucester this season

Lock Ed Slater has urged Gloucester not to "fade out" after they opened up an 11-point buffer in their bid to reach the Premiership play-offs.

Slater was among the try-scorers as Gloucester won at Northampton on Sunday to strengthen their top-four place.

But he says the third-placed club cannot take the play-offs for granted with four matches remaining.

"We can't just fade out because we're in a good position," ex-Leicester player Slater, 30, said.

"We've got to make it as strong as possible.

"There are still points to be played for and sides are playing each other so it's not a guarantee.

"I've got a little bit of experience of being in that top four and the run-in. It's about how many guys rally round and keep our focus on that job.

"Exeter have already qualified but you can see from their result against Leicester that they're still focused.

"We need to do the same, we've got to be clinical every week, try to keep scoring points and make sure our defence is strong."

Gloucester, who finished seventh in the Premiership last season, face Bath at Kingsholm on Saturday having won their past three matches.

"I felt we were close last year and we just faded out at the most important time," Slated added to BBC Radio 5 Live.

"This year we've been a lot more consistent. We had a patch around Christmas but we had a three-week break, pulled it back together and got a string of results.

"We're a settled squad and we're confident how we want to play the game. That helps when you go out on the pitch."