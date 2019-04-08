Mat Protheroe and Ryan Edwards: Duo sign new one-year Bristol deals
Backs Mat Protheroe and Ryan Edwards have signed new one-year contracts with Bristol Bears.
Full-back Protheroe, 22, joined Bristol from Gloucester at the start of the 2017-18 campaign while wing Edwards, 28, has been at the club since 2011.
Both have signed deals until the end of next season.
"Mat [Protheroe] and Ryan [Edwards] are two young men with genuine pace that can frighten a defender," Bristol head coach Pat Lam told the club website.
"Ryan has developed into a consistent performer. He's got a good attitude and has added real value to our game.
"Mat's an exciting player who can create something out of nothing. He's a good fit for the system we play."
Protheroe has made four Premiership appearances this season, while Edwards played six times before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.