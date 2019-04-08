Mat Protheroe and Ryan Edwards: Duo sign new one-year Bristol deals

Ryan Edwards has scored 30 tries in 84 Bristol appearances

Backs Mat Protheroe and Ryan Edwards have signed new one-year contracts with Bristol Bears.

Full-back Protheroe, 22, joined Bristol from Gloucester at the start of the 2017-18 campaign while wing Edwards, 28, has been at the club since 2011.

Both have signed deals until the end of next season.

"Mat [Protheroe] and Ryan [Edwards] are two young men with genuine pace that can frighten a defender," Bristol head coach Pat Lam told the club website.

"Ryan has developed into a consistent performer. He's got a good attitude and has added real value to our game.

"Mat's an exciting player who can create something out of nothing. He's a good fit for the system we play."

Protheroe has made four Premiership appearances this season, while Edwards played six times before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.