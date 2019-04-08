Edinburgh Rugby to continue to play at Murrayfield next season

Edinburgh will continue to play within the main stadium at Murrayfield

Edinburgh will continue to play on the international pitch at Murrayfield next season, with work on a new stadium not yet ready to begin.

The Pro14 side received planning permission in September last year for a purpose-built 7,800-seater stadium on the back pitches at Murrayfield.

But they and the council are yet to complete the building warrant process.

"The club and Scottish Rugby remain committed to delivering a new stadium," said a Edinburgh Rugby statement.