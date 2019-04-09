Tom Youngs: Leicester & England hooker to face RFU panel after red card against Exeter
Leicester and England hooker Tom Youngs is set to face a disciplinary hearing in London on Wednesday following his red card for dangerous play in the Premiership defeat against Exeter.
The 32-year-old was sent off by referee Tom Foley for making contact with Ollie Atkins' head in a ruck on Saturday.
He was dismissed after 56 minutes having been adjudged to have made no attempt to wrap his arms around Atkins.
Youngs is due to face the three-person Rugby Football Union panel at 1700 BST.