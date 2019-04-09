Ross Ford: Scotland & Lions hooker one of seven leaving Edinburgh

Ross Ford represented the British & Irish Lions in 2009

Scotland's most-capped player Ross Ford is among seven players who will leave Edinburgh at the end of the season.

Hooker Ford, 34, who played 110 times for Scotland, leaves after 11 years and 197 appearances for the Pro14 club.

"Fordy is, and will go down in history as, one of the great Edinburgh and Scotland players. He's a credit to the game," coach Richard Cockerill said.

Two more Scotland caps - full-back Tom Brown and back row Luke Hamilton - will leave, as will scrum-half Sean Kennedy.

The departure of another Scotland cap, Allan Dell, to London Irish had already been announced, as of those of scrum-half Nathan Fowles to Ealing and back row Senitiki Nayalo to Coventry.

"We first and foremost want to thank all the departing players for their hard work, commitment and professionalism during their time at the club," Cockerill added.

"They all leave with our upmost respect and we wish them all the best in their future rugby endeavours."

Ford joined from Border Reivers in 2007 and played in the World Cup in 2007, 2011 and 2015, as well as going on the 2009 British & Irish Lions tour.