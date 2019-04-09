Future Wales boss Wayne Pivac brushes off criticism after poor season

Wayne Pivac will be the fourth New Zealander to coach Wales when he takes over from Warren Gatland

Wayne Pivac has brushed aside claims that he is no longer the right man to lead Wales after the Rugby World Cup.

He was announced as Warren Gatland's successor last July - with his Scarlets going on to endure a turbulent season.

The region are at risk of failing both to make the Pro14 play-offs and to qualify for the European Champions Cup for the first time since Llanelli entered the competition in 1996.

"Comments people make are out of our control," said Pivac.

Fans have vented their frustration on social media, with some saying the Welsh Rugby Union appointed Pivac as a knee-jerk reaction after Scarlets won the Pro12 in 2017 and made the Pro14 final and Champions Cup semi-final last year.

"God help Wales next season" and "from heroes to zeroes" were among a host of negative comments posted on the BBC Sport Wales Facebook page after Scarlets' home defeat by Edinburgh on Saturday.

Former England coach Sir Clive Woodward had also accused Pivac of losing focus, suggesting he should have taken a sabbatical after his appointment with Wales.

"They appointed me after two pretty positive seasons and a side that's been built over four years," Pivac said.

"I think most people who are astute rugby people will understand that we've had some difficulties this season; it's clear for everybody to see."

Those difficulties include long-term injuries to key players such as Aaron Shingler, James Davies, Jake Ball and Blade Thompson amid Leigh Halfpenny's three-month absence as he recovered from concussion.

Losing John Barclay, Tadhg Beirne and Scott Williams have also not helped Pivac's cause.

Scarlets' loss to conference rivals Edinburgh dented their Pro14 play-off hopes

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Rugby Union Weekly Podcast, former England and Lions wing Ugo Monye said he worried about Pivac filling Gatland's boots, likening his succession to David Moyes taking the reins from Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

"It reminds me of the coaching and player exodus of 2003 in England," he said.

"Sir Clive Woodward's plan was essentially to win a World Cup, which he did, with not much thought afterwards.

"The slight difference with what Gatland has done is not only try to build a squad to win a World Cup, he's also given so many caps to so many young talented Welsh players. His legacy will be shown in those young guys he's entrusted over the last 18 months.

"It's not a thing against Pivac and Stephen Jones, it's just the person following into Gatland's shoes - it's a thankless task because you'll forever be reminded of what was there before."

Scarlets are fifth in their conference, with the top three making the play-offs, while finishing fourth would give them a chance to qualify for Europe's top club competition.

Pivac's men have two games left to salvage their season. They have to get a maximum 10 points against Zebre at home and against Dragons on Judgement Day while hoping other results go their way.

"Technically there's a lot to play for. For us it's about two games of rugby... we're looking for a good performance with and without the ball over 80 minutes, something we've struggled to do this year," Pivac said.

"Obviously it's our last game at home. We want to put on a special performance for the people that aren't going to be here next year and for our fanbase that have supported us through a turbulent season.

"We want to finish with a bit of a bang."