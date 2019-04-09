Clayton Blommetjies: Leicester Tigers sign Scarlets back on loan

Clayton Blommetjies moved to Scarlets from Cheetahs in April 2018

Leicester Tigers have signed versatile Scarlets back Clayton Blommetjies on loan for the rest of the season.

The 28-year-old is a former South Africa Under-20 international and plays at either full-back or wing.

He has joined to provide injury cover for the relegation-threatened Tigers.

"Injuries have stretched us with Mathew Tait's retirement and the long-term absence of Adam Thompstone and Telusa Veainu," head coach Geordan Murphy told the club website.

Leicester are five points above bottom side Newcastle Falcons with four fixtures remaining.

Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac said: "We are fortunate to have a number of high-quality options in our back three at the moment so have agreed to Leicester's request."