Jake Pope: Sale Sharks banned for six months after failing second drugs test

Jake Pope has made just one Premiership appearance for Sale Sharks, against Bath in 2016-17

Sale Sharks prop Jake Pope has been banned for six months after testing positive for cocaine for a second time.

Pope is the first player to be found guilty of twice breaching the Rugby Football Union's illicit drugs policy.

He is banned from 4 December 2018, the date of his provisional suspension, until 4 June 2019.

The 21-year-old admitted a first offence after a test in September 2017 found "cocaine or its metabolites", for which he was fined £1,000.

RFU policy means first-time offences are not made public, but a second positive test in November 2018 found "adverse analytical finding" for cannabis and cocaine.

"The purpose of the Illicit Drugs Policy is primarily to protect the health and welfare of players," said Anti-Doping and Illicit Drugs Programme manager Stephen Watkins. "This means that, in the first instance, the problem can be dealt with as a confidential health-related issue.

"This is the first time we have had a second offence since the policy was established in 2010. It should send a strong deterrent message to all players that the RFU takes the misuse of substances seriously."

Pope has made a total of six appearances for Premiership side Sale, but has not played for the club this season.

A Sharks statement said Pope's behaviour was "unacceptable", but pledged to support him.

It said: "The club does not condone the misuse of drugs from any player and accept the decision made by the RFU, however Sale Sharks prides itself on being able to offer a career pathway into rugby for people of all backgrounds and circumstances and for this reason we feel it is right that, as a young man who has made mistakes, Jake be given a fair chance to redeem himself.

"Jake will be available to play again from 4 June 2019."