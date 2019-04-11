Premiership: Newcastle Falcons v Leicester Tigers

Mark Wilson and Manu Tuilagi were England teammates, but will be foes on Friday

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingston Park Date: Friday 12 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Newcastle have England international Mark Wilson, Simon Hammersley and Andrew Davidson back for their crucial Premiership fixture against Leicester.

Dean Richards' side are still bottom, but just five points behind the Tigers, who have lost their last three games.

Leicester have named a star-packed side in their bid to avoid being dragged into danger, with Manu Tuilagi, George Ford and Ellis Genge involved.

Graham Kitchener and Matt Smith both play their 150th Premiership games.

The Tigers are one of the most successful outfits in English rugby history - with 10 titles, two Heineken Cups and John Player and Tetley Cup wins - but this season has been one of struggle.

Leicester have never been relegated, and it would be some irony if Richards, one of their most successful captains and coaches, were to engineer their downfall.

"There'll be a lot of intensity shown and a lot of passion shown," he told BBC Newcastle.

"Invariably when you get a game like this it doesn't turn out to be a humdinger in the way that anyone would like it to be, but there will passion and intensity on show."

Richards' presence is one of many shared links between the two sides, with ex-Tigers Toby Flood, Calum Green, Vereniki Goneva, Logovi'i Mulipola and George McGuigan all involved for Newcastle.

"Dean was very good to me as a coach," Tigers head coach Geordan Murphy told BBC Radio Leicester. "He's also been incredibly supportive as a head coach and is a very good man.

"I have a lot of time for him but I hope I get one over him this week. I think it's a huge game, it won't be the deciding factor and there are still three games to go."

Newcastle: Hammersley; Goneva, Harris, Matavesi, Sinoti; Flood, Takulua; Mulipola, McGuigan, Ah You, Green, Davidson, Graham, Hardie, Wilson

Replacements: Cooper, Lockwood, Davison, Robinson, Olmstead, Young, Connon, Williams

Leicester: Toomua; May, Owen, Tuilagi, Olowofela; Ford, Harrison; Genge, Kerr, Cole, Spencer, Kitchener, Fitzgerald, Williams, Thompson

Replacements: Polota-Nau, Gigena, Heyes, Wells, O'Connor, White, Aspland-Robinson, Smith

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.