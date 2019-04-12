Premiership: Bristol Bears v Saracens

Alex Goode co-captains defending Premiership champions Saracens in the absence of Owen Farrell

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Saturday 13 April Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Centre Sam Bedlow starts as Bristol Bears make five changes from the defeat by Bath at Twickenham last weekend.

Mat Protheroe, Tom Pincus and Andy Uren also come into the back line, with Nick Haining coming in at number eight in place of Jordan Crane (hamstring).

Saracens scrum-half Tom Whiteley makes his first league start, among eight changes from the win over Newcastle.

Alex Goode returns to co-captain the side as Max Malins switches to fly-half and Marcelo Bosch starts at centre.

There are six changes in the pack as hooker Christopher Tolofua, prop Titi Lamositele, locks Nick Isiekwe and Will Skelton, flanker Calum Clark and number eight Jackson Wray all come into the side.

Second-placed Sarries are aiming to win three Premiership games in a row for the first time since December, but the north London club have lost their past four away games in the league.

Bristol: Protheroe; Pincus, O'Conor, Bedlow, Leiua; Sheedy (co-capt), Uren; Woolmore, Thacker, Afoa, Holmes, Vui, Luatua (co-capt), Thomas, Haining.

Replacements: Fenton-Wells, Lay, Thiede, Smith, Heenan, Randall, Madigan, Pisi.

Saracens: Goode (co-capt); Maitland, Bosch, Tompkins, Lewington; Malins, Whiteley; Barrington, Tolofua, Lamositele, Isiekwe, Skelton, Clark, Rhodes, Wray (co-capt).

Replacements: George, Adams-Hale, Koch, Itoje, Earl, B Vunipola, Spencer, Lozowski.

Referee: Thomas Foley.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.