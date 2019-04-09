Saracens: Rhys Carre to join from Cardiff Blues, Thompson-Stringer to join Brive

Cardiff Blues prop Rhys Carre was born in Haverfordwest

Premiership club Saracens have confirmed that Cardiff Blues and Wales Under-20 prop Rhys Carre will join them at the start of next season.

Carre, 21, said the chance to join Saracens, who are second in the Premiership, is "extremely exciting".

Director of rugby Mark McCall added that Carre has "huge potential".

Meanwhile, Saracens back row Hayden Thompson-Stringer will join French second-tier side CA Brive on a two-year contract this summer.

The 24-year-old came through the club's academy and has made 31 appearances for the first team.

"It's been a hard decision to make but I feel it's time for a new challenge in France," Thompson-Stringer said.

"Saracens is a great club and I'd like to thank everyone who has helped me develop from the academy to now."