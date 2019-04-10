Bryn Evans: Sale Sharks lock signs one-year contract extension

Bryn Evans
Bryn Evans won his two All Blacks caps in 2009

Sale Sharks lock Bryn Evans has agreed a one-year contract extension to keep him at the AJ Bell Stadium until 2020.

The 34-year-old twice-capped All Black joined Sale from French club Biarritz in 2015 and recently made his 100th appearance for the club.

Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond said: "Bryn's done a fantastic job since arriving four years ago.

"He has a tremendous pedigree, is a great organiser, and we're glad that he'll be with us for an extra year."

