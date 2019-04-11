Pro14: Ulster spirits remain high despite Glasgow loss says Sean Reidy

Ulster hold a slender lead over Benetton and Edinburgh in Conference B with two games remaining

Ulster flanker Sean Reidy says his side are looking forward to "bouncing back" from last week's defeat by Glasgow when they take on Edinburgh at Murrayfield on Friday.

Despite the 30-7 loss, Ulster remain in the Pro14 play-off places with two regular season games remaining.

"We have put ourselves in the position where we are second in the pool," said Reidy.

"If we play some good footy, we can get that home quarter-final."

Ulster boss Dan McFarland has described Friday's encounter with Edinburgh as a "knockout game" in the race to reach the play-offs.

The Irish province currently hold a two point lead over third-placed Benetton with Edinburgh a further point behind.

A second place finish will be rewarded with home advantage in the quarter-finals.

Ulster have not hosted a knockout match in Belfast since their Heineken Cup loss to Saracens five years ago.

"You just look at the past, for any team travelling to an away quarter-final it is significantly tougher so we would love to get back in front of a home crowd," admitted Reidy.

Last week at Scotstoun, Ulster's line-out faltered on several occasions as the province fell to their first league defeat since 5 January.

"We know what we are good at," Reidy said.

"If we play our own game and get the set-piece right, the backs will do the rest."