Pro14: Edinburgh v Ulster (Fri)

Ulster defeated Edinburgh 30-29 when the sides met in Belfast in September

Pro14: Edinburgh v Ulster Venue: Murrayfield Date: Friday, 12 April Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: BBC Radio Ulster MW and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Lock Iain Henderson has returned to fitness and will captain Ulster in their crucial Pro14 encounter with play-off chasing Edinburgh on Friday.

With Michael Lowry out, Jacob Stockdale is set to start at full-back with Robert Baloucoune restored to the wing.

Magnus Bradbury is preferred to John Barclay in Edinburgh's back row while Ross Ford could make his final home appearance from the bench.

Edinburgh sit fourth in Conference B, three points behind Ulster.

A bonus-point win would secure Ulster's play-off berth, and would guarantee a home quarter-final for the Irish province if Benetton were to lose to Munster at the Thomond Park.

Any sort of victory for Edinburgh will move them into the play-off places with just one regular season fixture remaining.

More to follow.

Edinburgh: Graham; Hoyland, Bennett, Scott, van der Merwe; van der Walt, Pyrgos; Schoeman, McInally (capt), WP Nel, Toolis, Gilchrist, Bradbury, Watson, Mata.

Replacements: Ford, Dell, Berghan, Hunter-Hill, Barclay, Shiel, Hickey, G Taylor.

Ulster: J Stockdale, R Baloucoune, L Marshall, S McCloskey, R Lyttle; B Burns, J Cooney; E O'Sullivan, R Herring, M Moore, I Henderson (capt), K Treadwell, S Timoney, J Murphy, M Coetzee.

Replacements: J Andrew, A Warwick, T O'Toole, I Nagle, M Rea, D Shanahan, D Cave, A Kernohan.