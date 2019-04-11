Connacht Rugby: New deals for Shane Delahunt and Peter Robb

Tom Daly and Shane Delahunt will both be playing at Connacht against next season

Connacht have agreed new contract extensions with Shane Delahunt and Peter Robb but nine players will leave the province at the end of the season.

Former academy hooker Delahunt and centre Robb have signed deals to remain at the Sportsground until 2020.

Eoin Griffin and Conor McKeon will both retire this summer because of injuries.

Craig Ronaldson, James Mitchell, James Connolly, Conan O'Donnell, Peter McCabe, Peter Claffey and James Cannon will be released.

Griffin, 28, has won over 100 caps for his native province but the centre has been restricted to six appearances this season while 25-year-old scrum-half McKeon has featured just once this campaign when he was introduced off the bench during Connacht's Challenge Cup match against Bordeaux Begles in October.

On Wednesday, Connacht also confirmed new contracts for Tom Daly, Stephen Fitzgerald and Angus Lloyd after the trio all moved to Galway on loan this season.

Former Ireland Sevens captain Daly made the move from Leinster to Connacht in December and has made seven appearances so far while ex-Munster wing Fitzgerald has joined his brother Conor in the Connacht squad.

Scrum-half Lloyd will return to the Sportsground in summer after impressing during his short-term switch from Munster as injury cover in December.

Commenting on the departures, head coach Andy Friend said: "Eoin Griffin has been a fantastic servant of Connacht Rugby with over 100 appearances for his home province and we wish him the very best as he announces his retirement.

"The nature of professional rugby is that a player's longevity at a club is finite. To all of those men who are leaving Connacht this season, a sincere thank you for all that you've given to the jersey. We wish you every success for the future."