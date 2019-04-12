Pro14: Leinster v Glasgow (Fri)

Robbie Henshaw and Rob Kearney come into the Leinster line-up, the former returning from injury

Pro14: Leinster v Glasgow Venue: RDS Arena, Dublin Date: Saturday, 13 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary and match report on BBC Sport website

Conference B leaders Leinster welcome back a number of Ireland internationals for their Pro14 game against Conference A pacesetters Glasgow at RDS Arena.

Sean O'Brien captains the team, with Rob Kearney in and Robbie Henshaw and Devin Toner returning from injuries.

Glasgow make two changes to their starting line-up as Scott Cummings comes into the second row with Rob Harley moving to six.

Jamie Bhatti plays at loose-head prop with Huw Jones among the replacements.

Jones is set to play his first game since picking up a knee injury while playing for Scotland against Ireland in a Six Nations game in February.

Kearney is joined by Jordan Larmour and Dave Kearney in the back three, with the returning Henshaw paired with Joe Tomane in the centre.

Toner takes his place in the second row alongside 20-year-old Academy forward Jack Dunne, who will make his first start for the Irish province.

Leinster are assured of a home tie in the semi-final stage of the play-offs as they top Conference B with a 20-point lead over nearest challengers Ulster ahead of the weekend's fixtures.

Glasgow took a step closer to enjoying home advantage in the semi-finals when they saw off Ulster 30-7 at Scotstoun last weekend.

Leinster will travel to Ulster and Glasgow will host Edinburgh in the final fixtures of the regular Pro14 season on 27 April.

Leinster: R Kearney; Larmour, Tomane, Henshaw, Kearney; Byrne, Gibson-Park; E Byrne, Tracy, Bent; Toner, Dunne; Murphy, O'Brien (capt), Doris.

Replacements: Cronin, Healy, Furlong, Connors, Deegan, O'Sullivan, Frawley, Byrne.

Glasgow: Hogg; Seymour, Steyn, Johnson, Matawalu; Hastings, Price; Bhatti, Brown, Fagerson; Cummings, Gray; Harley, Fusaro (capt), Fagerson.

Replacements: Stewart, Allan, Rae, Flockhart, Ashe, G Horne, P Horne, Jones.