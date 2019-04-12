Scarlets to release back-rower Will Boyde at end of season

Will Boyde has been capped by Wales under-20s

Scarlets are to release four players at the end of the season, including back-rower Will Boyde who captained the side in Europe.

Boyde, 24, has not been offered a new contract after playing five seasons in Llanelli, with outgoing head coach Wayne Pivac saying it was out of his hands.

"I would definitely re-sign him," Pivac said.

Other players departing are David Bulbring, Tom Price and Declan Smith.

Boyde has made 83 appearance since his Scarlets debut in December 2014 and along with Bulbring was a member of the squad that won the Pro12 title in 2017.

Second-row Bulbring was signed from the Eastern Province Kings in February 2016 and has made 70 appearances. His fellow lock Tom Price has made 56 appearances and will join Exeter Chiefs next season after agreeing a two-year deal.

Scrum-half Smith has played 12 matches since making his debut three years ago.

Scarlets general manager of rugby, Jon Daniels said: "The demands of professional rugby mean we have had to make some tough decisions.

"Unfortunately we will be saying goodbye to players who have been excellent professionals and valued members of our squad who have played their part in our success over recent seasons.

"In an ideal world we would have liked to have kept everyone here at Parc y Scarlets, but that has not been possible. When running a business there are some difficult decisions you would rather not make."