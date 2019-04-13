Byron Hayward to leave Scarlets to join Wales coaching staff

(L-R) Byron Hayward, Stephen Jones, Wayne Pivac and Ioan Cunningham won the Pro12 title with Scarlets in 2017

Scarlets have announced defence coach Byron Hayward will leave at the end of the season.

Hayward is in line to be confirmed as part of Wayne Pivac's new Wales backroom staff, maybe even next week.

He will join Pivac and departing Scarlets backs coach Stephen Jones in the Wales set-up after the 2019 World Cup when Warren Gatland will step down.

The Scarlets trio will be presented with prizes on the field after the Pro14 game against Zebre.

Released players Will Boyde, David Bulbring, Tom Price and Declan Smith will also be recognised.

Hayward joined the Scarlets coaching team in 2014 and played a big part in the side winning the Guinness Pro12 title in 2017 and reaching the Pro14 final and the semi-finals of the Champions Cup a year after.

Scarlets general manager of rugby Jon Daniels said: "Byron has been a hugely respected member of our coaching team over the past five years.

"There was a lot said about our attacking game when we won the Championship a couple of years ago, but our defence was an integral part of that success. We wish him well in his next post."