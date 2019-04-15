Gareth Anscombe: Wales fly-half to leave Cardiff Blues for Ospreys

Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe is leaving Cardiff Blues at the end of the season and is expected to join regional rivals Ospreys.

Anscombe had been offered a new deal but BBC Wales has learned the player has told management he intends leaving.

The 27-year-old joined the Blues in 2014 on a national dual contract with the Welsh Rugby Union and has scored 597 points in 76 appearances.

An official announcement could come on Monday evening.

The fly-half was Wales' first choice 10 in the 2019 Six Nations Grand Slam, and Blues head coach John Mulvihill said they had given him a deadline of early next week to decide on his future.

Blues and Ospreys face each other in the crucial final regular Pro14 match on Judgement Day at the Principality Stadium on 27 April.

The winner will achieve a Champions Cup play-off place with the game being played in mid-May. So Anscombe could play a part in helping his current side beat his future employers in that match.

Welsh rugby has introduced a new player banding pay system to replace the national dual contract (NDC) with the wages and categories set by the new Professional Rugby Board (PRB).

Anscombe has always signed national dual contracts with Blues and Welsh Rugby Union since arriving from New Zealand in 2014. He appealed against his pay banding verdict but that was rejected.

Despite reported interest from English clubs, Anscombe had to stay within regional rugby if he wanted to play for Wales.

If he moved outside Wales Anscombe would be ineligible as he has not won played in 60 Tests.