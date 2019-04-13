Dave Rennie: Leinster win 'big moment' in Glasgow's season

Pete Horne (left) and Stuart Hogg celebrate beating Leinster at the RDS Arena

Glasgow Warriors' Pro14 win over Leinster was a "big moment" in their season, says head coach Dave Rennie.

Warriors' 39-24 triumph was their first over the defending champions in Dublin since 2011.

It moved them back ahead of Munster at the top of Conference A, and a win against Edinburgh next will secure a home semi-final.

"This time last year we limped into the play-offs - we had a massive lead," Rennie told BBC Scotland.

"I wasn't that upset seeing Munster get home [by beating Benetton] Friday night because it kept the pressure on us. I think it brought the best out in us.

"We're aware of what it's going to take to win a title. So we've got three big games left hopefully."

Warriors led 18-12 at the break, with tries from Sam Johnson and Tommy Seymour cancelling out scores from Rob and Dave Kearney.

Both Kearney brothers crossed again to put Leinster in control, but Glasgow's own set of brothers, Matt and Zander Fagerson, responded with tries and George Horne sealed a superb win.

It was Glasgow's second impressive performance in a week, having demolished Ulster 30-7 last time out, on the back of a chastening Champions Cup exit at the hands of Saracens.

They were they were forced to make 307 tackles against Leinster, and Rennie was delighted with his side's resilience.

"We were pretty embarrassed by the Saracens performance, especially defensively," the New Zealander said. "So a couple of big Irish sides who carry hard has been a good test for us, and it's about attitude."

Rivals Edinburgh on April 27 are all that stand in Glasgow's way in their bid to secure a home-semi final, but Richard Cockerill's men have already got the better of them twice this season.

"They're the type of team that can choke you," said Rennie. "They don't play an enormous amount of footy but they defend very well and they've got a good kicking game. We know what's coming."