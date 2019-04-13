WRU National League results
-
Welsh Rugby
13 APRIL, 2019
Swalec Championship
DIVISION ONE EAST
Brecon P - P Cwmbran
Brynmawr 47 - 15 Ynysybwl
Dowlais 17 - 5 Blaenavon
Nelson 5 - 25 Pontypool United
Penallta 31 - 33 Hartridge
DIVISION ONE EAST CENTRAL
Glamorgan Wanderers 21 - 18 Cambrian Welfare
Llantrisant 8 - 27 Rumney
Mountain Ash 24 - 17 Porth Harlequins
Rhiwbina 28 - 15 Gilfach Goch
St Josephs 19 - 22 Bridgend Athletic
DIVISION ONE NORTH
Bethesda 12 - 61 Llandudno
Bro Ffestiniog 20 - 17 Caernarfon
Dinbych 28 - 10 Mold
DIVISION ONE WEST CENTRAL
Ammanford 27 - 25 Glynneath
Bonymaen 45 - 18 Maesteg Celtic
Tondu 68 - 19 Brynamman
Waunarlwydd 6 - 19 Ystalyfera
DIVISION ONE WEST
Crymych 34 - 15 Gowerton
Dunvant 23 - 27 Gorseinon
Kidwelly 7 - 41 Aberystwyth
Tenby United 20 - 24 Llangennech
Whitland 15 - 0 Llanelli Wanderers
DIVISION TWO EAST
Blackwood 64 - 7 Abertillery B G
Monmouth 18 - 25 Caldicot
Senghenydd 29 - 10 Croesyceiliog
Talywain 36 - 29 Pill Harriers
Ynysddu 24 - 27 Caerphilly
DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL
Abercwmboi 55 - 17 Llanharan
Abercynon 10 - 7 Cilfynydd
Aberdare 7 - 49 Taffs Well
Heol y Cyw 17 - 34 Barry
DIVISION TWO NORTH
Bangor 7 - 95 Wrexham
Dolgellau 63 - 7 Llanidloes
Nant Conwy II 12 - 29 COBRA
DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL
Builth Wells 28 - 21 Pencoed
Nantyffyllon 21 - 5 Ystradgynlais
Nantymoel 8 - 15 Morriston
Porthcawl 18 - 14 Resolven
Seven Sisters 12 - 34 Birchgrove
DIVISION TWO WEST
Carmarthen Athletic 27 - 26 Tycroes
Fishguard 40 - 7 Loughor
Mumbles 45 - 24 St Clears
Pontyberem 25 - 36 Pembroke
Tumble 24 - 34 Burry Port
DIVISION THREE EAST A
Abertysswg 64 - 10 Nantyglo
Blaina 26 - 58 Abergavenny
Fleur De Lys 36 - 59 RTB Ebbw Vale
Garndiffaith 36 - 24 Deri
Machen 24 - 12 Tredegar Ironsides
Oakdale 5 - 0 Usk (abandoned after 5 minutes due to ref injury)
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Cefn Coed 5 - 75 Penygraig
CR Cymry Caerdydd 35 - 35 Pontyclun
Pentyrch 7 - 46 Cowbridge
Treharris 17 - 11 Fairwater
Tylorstown 24 - 37 Penarth
DIVISION THREE NORTH
Flint 33 - 20 Pwllheli II
Machynlleth 29 - 5 Holyhead
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Aberavon Green Stars P - P Glais
Bridgend Sports 80 - 7 Penlan
Bryncoch 19 - 19 Abercrave
Cwmgors P - P Swansea Uplands
Neath Athletic 12 - 50 Pyle
Tonmawr 27 - 38 Vardre
DIVISION THREE WEST A
Aberaeron 19 - 11 Milford Haven
Laugharne 25 - 17 Haverfordwest
Llanybydder 13 - 0 Cardigan
Tregaron 27 - 28 Llangwm
DIVISION THREE EAST B
Hafodyrynys 26 - 36 Rhymney
New Panteg P - P Markham
New Tredegar 17 - 34 Chepstow
Whitehead 24 - 7 Aberbargoed
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Llandaff 18 - 27 St Albans
Llandaff North 21 - 27 Caerau Ely
Tonyrefail 7 - 26 Old Penarthians
Treherbert 13 - 12 Canton
Wattstown 38 - 12 Ynysowen
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Alltwen 12 - 21 Banwen
Baglan 35 - 17 Pontrhydyfen
Bryncethin 74 - 5 Rhigos
Cefn Cribbwr 64 - 28 Briton Ferry
Cwmllynfell 32 - 32 Glyncorrwg
Pontycymmer P - P Crynant
DIVISION THREE WEST B
Amman United 31 - 11 Llandeilo
Cefneithin 69 - 5 Penybanc
Lampeter Town P - P Bynea
Llandybie 22 - 62 Nantgaredig
DIVISION THREE EAST C
Pontllanfraith 5 - 26 Trinant
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Brackla 69 - 0 Cardiff Internationals
Maesteg 6 - 15 Hirwaun
Whitchurch 8 - 24 Ferndale
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Cwmgwrach 40 - 27 Pontyates
Fall Bay 10 - 34 Pontardawe
Ogmore Vale 15 - 8 Cwmtwrch
South Gower P - P Tonna
DIVISION THREE EAST D
Abersychan 17 - 26 Bettws (Newport)
Beaufort 19 - 36 Hollybush
Forgeside 12 - 28 Cwmcarn United
Rhayader 91 - 10 Old Tyleryan
Tref y Clawdd 38 - 0 Girling