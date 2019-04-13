WRU National League results

Welsh rugby

13 APRIL, 2019

DIVISION ONE EAST

Brecon P - P Cwmbran

Brynmawr 47 - 15 Ynysybwl

Dowlais 17 - 5 Blaenavon

Nelson 5 - 25 Pontypool United

Penallta 31 - 33 Hartridge

DIVISION ONE EAST CENTRAL

Glamorgan Wanderers 21 - 18 Cambrian Welfare

Llantrisant 8 - 27 Rumney

Mountain Ash 24 - 17 Porth Harlequins

Rhiwbina 28 - 15 Gilfach Goch

St Josephs 19 - 22 Bridgend Athletic

DIVISION ONE NORTH

Bethesda 12 - 61 Llandudno

Bro Ffestiniog 20 - 17 Caernarfon

Dinbych 28 - 10 Mold

DIVISION ONE WEST CENTRAL

Ammanford 27 - 25 Glynneath

Bonymaen 45 - 18 Maesteg Celtic

Tondu 68 - 19 Brynamman

Waunarlwydd 6 - 19 Ystalyfera

DIVISION ONE WEST

Crymych 34 - 15 Gowerton

Dunvant 23 - 27 Gorseinon

Kidwelly 7 - 41 Aberystwyth

Tenby United 20 - 24 Llangennech

Whitland 15 - 0 Llanelli Wanderers

DIVISION TWO EAST

Blackwood 64 - 7 Abertillery B G

Monmouth 18 - 25 Caldicot

Senghenydd 29 - 10 Croesyceiliog

Talywain 36 - 29 Pill Harriers

Ynysddu 24 - 27 Caerphilly

DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL

Abercwmboi 55 - 17 Llanharan

Abercynon 10 - 7 Cilfynydd

Aberdare 7 - 49 Taffs Well

Heol y Cyw 17 - 34 Barry

DIVISION TWO NORTH

Bangor 7 - 95 Wrexham

Dolgellau 63 - 7 Llanidloes

Nant Conwy II 12 - 29 COBRA

DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL

Builth Wells 28 - 21 Pencoed

Nantyffyllon 21 - 5 Ystradgynlais

Nantymoel 8 - 15 Morriston

Porthcawl 18 - 14 Resolven

Seven Sisters 12 - 34 Birchgrove

DIVISION TWO WEST

Carmarthen Athletic 27 - 26 Tycroes

Fishguard 40 - 7 Loughor

Mumbles 45 - 24 St Clears

Pontyberem 25 - 36 Pembroke

Tumble 24 - 34 Burry Port

DIVISION THREE EAST A

Abertysswg 64 - 10 Nantyglo

Blaina 26 - 58 Abergavenny

Fleur De Lys 36 - 59 RTB Ebbw Vale

Garndiffaith 36 - 24 Deri

Machen 24 - 12 Tredegar Ironsides

Oakdale 5 - 0 Usk (abandoned after 5 minutes due to ref injury)

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Cefn Coed 5 - 75 Penygraig

CR Cymry Caerdydd 35 - 35 Pontyclun

Pentyrch 7 - 46 Cowbridge

Treharris 17 - 11 Fairwater

Tylorstown 24 - 37 Penarth

DIVISION THREE NORTH

Flint 33 - 20 Pwllheli II

Machynlleth 29 - 5 Holyhead

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Aberavon Green Stars P - P Glais

Bridgend Sports 80 - 7 Penlan

Bryncoch 19 - 19 Abercrave

Cwmgors P - P Swansea Uplands

Neath Athletic 12 - 50 Pyle

Tonmawr 27 - 38 Vardre

DIVISION THREE WEST A

Aberaeron 19 - 11 Milford Haven

Laugharne 25 - 17 Haverfordwest

Llanybydder 13 - 0 Cardigan

Tregaron 27 - 28 Llangwm

DIVISION THREE EAST B

Hafodyrynys 26 - 36 Rhymney

New Panteg P - P Markham

New Tredegar 17 - 34 Chepstow

Whitehead 24 - 7 Aberbargoed

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Llandaff 18 - 27 St Albans

Llandaff North 21 - 27 Caerau Ely

Tonyrefail 7 - 26 Old Penarthians

Treherbert 13 - 12 Canton

Wattstown 38 - 12 Ynysowen

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Alltwen 12 - 21 Banwen

Baglan 35 - 17 Pontrhydyfen

Bryncethin 74 - 5 Rhigos

Cefn Cribbwr 64 - 28 Briton Ferry

Cwmllynfell 32 - 32 Glyncorrwg

Pontycymmer P - P Crynant

DIVISION THREE WEST B

Amman United 31 - 11 Llandeilo

Cefneithin 69 - 5 Penybanc

Lampeter Town P - P Bynea

Llandybie 22 - 62 Nantgaredig

DIVISION THREE EAST C

Pontllanfraith 5 - 26 Trinant

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Brackla 69 - 0 Cardiff Internationals

Maesteg 6 - 15 Hirwaun

Whitchurch 8 - 24 Ferndale

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Cwmgwrach 40 - 27 Pontyates

Fall Bay 10 - 34 Pontardawe

Ogmore Vale 15 - 8 Cwmtwrch

South Gower P - P Tonna

DIVISION THREE EAST D

Abersychan 17 - 26 Bettws (Newport)

Beaufort 19 - 36 Hollybush

Forgeside 12 - 28 Cwmcarn United

Rhayader 91 - 10 Old Tyleryan

Tref y Clawdd 38 - 0 Girling

