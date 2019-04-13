Wayne Pivac: Scarlets coach says season is still alive

Wayne Pivac, Byron Hayward and Stephen Jones will leave the Scarlets at the end of the 2018-19 season

Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac says their hopes of Champions Cup qualification and making the Pro14 play-offs are still alive going into the final match of the regular season.

Scarlets achieved a bonus point win over Zebre with a 42-0 victory to boost their hopes in Conference B.

Pivac's side must beat Dragons in the final league match of the season and hope other results go their way.

"Our hopes are still alive and that's important," said Pivac.

The play-offs for the Pro14 title involve the top three teams in each conference who automatically qualify for the 2019-20 Heineken Champions Cup.

The teams finishing fourth in the two conferences will have one more chance to qualify for Europe's top flight next season, via a play-off match. The Conference A fourth-placed side will be Cardiff Blues or Ospreys.

Scarlets remain fifth in Conference B, one point behind Edinburgh and two points adrift of Benetton.

So the Scarlets need to defeat Dragons at Welsh rugby's Judgement Day at the Principality Stadium on 27 April and hope Benetton or Edinburgh slip up against Zebre and Glasgow respectively on the same day.

"Europe is important for us," said Pivac.

"We are proud to say we have been in the top echelon of European rugby every season and we want to maintain that.

"Top three is mathematically still possible so never say never and the results this weekend have shown that.

"We have to get our part right in the game against Dragons and see what happens. Hopefully at the end of it we are not sitting fifth, we are either fourth or third.

"The points difference we built up against Zebre was also important and could help us at the end."

The Zebre victory was Pivac's final match in charge of the region at Parc y Scarlets before he succeeds Warren Gatland as Wales coach after the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

The New Zealander has led the Scarlets since 2014 and guided them to the then Pro12 league title in 2017.

Pivac is taking backs coach Stephen Jones with him to Wales, while defence coach Byron Hayward is also expected to join the new-look national set-up with Scarlets announcing he will leave the region at the end of the season.

The trio of coaches were presented with mementos after the Zebre match along with departing players Will Boyde, David Bulbring, Tom Price and Declan Smith.

"I was pleased we were able to put a Scarlets stamp at the end of this game for the fans and players who enjoy performing like that," said Pivac.

"I have been very fortunate.

"Not only have I come to a great club where we have had some success along the way but I have also made some great lifelong friends."