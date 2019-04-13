Tyrrells Premier 15s: Defending champions Saracens beat Wasps to reach final
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Saracens secured their place in the Tyrrells Premier 15s final with a 31-13 win over Wasps at Allianz Park.
Saracens, who won last year's inaugural competition, took an early lead but two penalties by Wasps' Lizzie Goulden left the score 12-6 at half-time.
A third conversion by Zoe Harrison after the break gave Saracens a 31-6 lead and, despite a late kick from Goulden, Saracens held on for victory.
They will play either Harlequins or Loughborough in the final on 27 April.
The Premier 15s is the top-tier of domestic women's rugby union.