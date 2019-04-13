Tyrrells Premier 15s: Defending champions Saracens beat Wasps to reach final

Saracens Women's Twitter account posted a photo of the team huddle after their victory over Wasps

Saracens secured their place in the Tyrrells Premier 15s final with a 31-13 win over Wasps at Allianz Park.

Saracens, who won last year's inaugural competition, took an early lead but two penalties by Wasps' Lizzie Goulden left the score 12-6 at half-time.

A third conversion by Zoe Harrison after the break gave Saracens a 31-6 lead and, despite a late kick from Goulden, Saracens held on for victory.

They will play either Harlequins or Loughborough in the final on 27 April.

The Premier 15s is the top-tier of domestic women's rugby union.