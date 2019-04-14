Premier 15s: Harlequins Ladies beat Loughborough Lightning to reach final
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Harlequins Ladies beat Loughborough Lightning 26-10 to set up a rematch of last season's Premier 15s final against Saracens Women.
Scotland international Jade Konkel's first half-double gave Quins an early lead in front of a home crowd of 1,265.
Second-half scores from Vickii Cornborough and Leanne Riley sealed victory for Quins, who lost last year's final to Saracens 24-20.
The final is at Northampton's Franklins Gardens on 27 March.