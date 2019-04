Dan Davis has come through the Scarlets Academy

Scarlets flanker Dan Davis has signed his first professional contract with the region.

The 20-year-old has made 16 appearances during the 2018/19 season and featured in three Heineken Champions Cup games.

Davis signs as fellow flanker Will Boyde has been released by the Scarlets.

"I am very grateful for the opportunity I have had to put on the jersey this season," said Davis.