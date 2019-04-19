European Challenge Cup: La Rochelle v Sale

Sale boss Steve Diamond welcomes back England winger Chris Ashton after injury

European Challenge Cup Venue: Stade Marcel-Deflandre Date: Saturday, 20 April Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Sale have England winger Chris Ashton and Australia centre James O'Connor back from injury for the trip to France to face La Rochelle in the European Challenge Cup semi-final.

Two-time winners Sale, in their fourth semi-final in this competition, will be meeting La Rochelle for the first time.

La Rochelle have once before made the semis and also got to the last eight in last season's European Champions Cup.

They are seventh in the French Top 14, with 13 wins from 22 games.

Sale, eighth in the Premiership, have also lost nine league games this season. But in both their two previous trips to France in the qualifying group games, they were on the winning side, beating both Perpignan and Bordeaux-Bègles. And they were too strong for Connacht in the last round.

In the other semi-final, Harlequins, conquerors of Worcester, go to Clermont-Auvergne.

La Rochelle: Murimurivalu; Rattez, Doumayrou, Veivuke, Retiere; West, Bales; Priso, Orioli, Atonio, Sazy, Tanguy, Liebenberg, Alldritt, Vito.

Replacements: Bourgarit, Pelo, Joly, Jolmes, Gourdon, Berjon, Lafage, Favre.

Sale: L James; Solomona, S James, O'Connor, Ashton; MacGinty, De Klerk; Harrison, Webber, John, Beaumont, Phillips, B Curry, T Curry, Ross.

Replacements: Langdon, Bristow, Jones, Postlethwaite, Moore, Cliff, Redpath, Reed.