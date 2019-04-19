European Challenge Cup: ASM Clermont Auvergne v Harlequins

Rob Buchanan has not played a first team game for Harlequins since being injured in September 2017

European Challenge Cup Venue: Parc des Sports Marcel Michelin Date: Saturday, 20 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Harlequins hooker Rob Buchanan will play for the first time since September 2017 when he faces Clermont Auvergne in the Challenge Cup, having recovered from a shoulder injury,

James Horwill is injured so Ben Glynn replaces the former Australia lock.

Wingers Charlie Walker and Ross Chisholm come in for injured wide men Nathan Earle and Cadan Murley.

Clermont have former All Black centre George Moala back after an ankle injury as they make seven changes.

France centre Wesley Fofana will partner Moala in the midfield while Clermont are skippered by French star Morgan Parra at scrum-half.

Clermont have Scotland half-back Greig Laidlaw and former Australia back Peter Betham on their bench.

Clermont Auvergne: Tuicuvu; Penaud, Moala, Fofana, Raka; Lopez, Parra; Falgoux, Kayser, Slimani, Timani, Vahaamahina, Iturria, Lapandry, Lee

Replacements: Ulugia, Kakabadze, Simutoga, Jedrasiak, Chouly, Laidlaw, Nanai Williams, Betham.

Harlequins: Brown; Chisholm, Alofa, Tapuai, Walker; Smith, Hidalgo-Clyne; Marler, Buchanan, Sinckler, Symons, Glynn, Dombrandt, Robshaw (capt), Clifford

Replacements: Elia, Auterac, Ibuanokpe, South, Kunatani, Saunders, Lang, Saili,