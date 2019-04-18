Rory Best: Ireland captain to retire after World Cup

Ireland and Ulster captain Rory Best will retire after this year's World Cup in Japan.

The 36-year-old hooker made his Ireland debut in 2006 and has won 116 caps.

"It is with mixed feelings that I announce my retirement from Ulster Rugby as of the end of this season," said Best.

"This feels like the right time for me to go out on my terms, a luxury for which I feel very privileged."

The World Cup runs from 20 September until 2 November.

In March, Best indicated that he would quit international rugby after the World Cup, although there were suggestions that he may continue his club career.

He is currently sidelined with an ankle injury suffered during Ulster's European Champions Cup quarter-final defeat by Leinster on 30 March.

He is unlikely to recover in time for the Pro14 home quarter-final in the Pro14, scheduled for 3/4 March, but is expected to be fit for a potential semi.

More to follow.