Rhodri Davies: Dragons scrum-half to join Cornish Pirates on two-year deal

Rhodri Davies scored three tries in two games against Romanian side Timisoara in the Challenge Cup this season

Former Wales sevens scrum-half Rhodri Davies will join Cornish Pirates from Pro14 side Dragons in the summer.

The 27-year-old has agreed a two-year contract at the Mennaye and leaves Newport after a season back in Wales.

Davies had a two-year spell with the Wales sevens side before moving to Rotherham in the Championship in 2017.

Following the Yorkshire side's relegation he returned to his homeland but has started solely in European Challenge Cup games for Dragons.

"Rhodri is a real livewire who we first came across playing for Rotherham. Being quick off the mark and with good feet he is also physical and offers a threat to the opposition," said Cornish Pirates co-coach Gavin Cattle.

"Probably a little frustrated not to have had as much game time as he would have liked at the Dragons, this move gives him a great opportunity to get his career back on track as someone who offers a little bit different to what we have had in the last few seasons."