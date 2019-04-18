Wynand Olivier: Worcester centre & South Africa World Cup winner to retire

Olivier also had spells with South African Super Rugby franchise the Bulls and Japanese team Ricoh Black Rams

Worcester centre Wynand Olivier, who was part of the South Africa squad that won the World Cup in 2007, will retire at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old has made more than 50 appearances since joining from French Top 14 club Montpellier in 2015, but has not played in the Premiership this term because of a hamstring injury.

He won 38 caps for his country, with the most recent coming in 2014.

"I've been very privileged to play the game I love for so long," said Olivier.

"I've had a long career, made some great memories and it will be undoubtedly be an emotional experience leaving the game but I'm excited about what the future holds outside of rugby."

Worcester director of rugby Alan Solomons added: "Wynand has had a terrific career. He is a superb rugby player, a wonderful bloke and a great team man."