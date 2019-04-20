WRU National League results

Welsh rugby

19/20 April, 2019

Also see details from the Principality Welsh Premiership

Also see details for the Celtic Cup (external site)

Also see details for the National Cup, Plate & Bowl (external site)

Swalec Championship

View full National Championship details

Division 1 East

View full Division 1 East details

Division 1 East Central

View full Division 1 East Central details

Division 1 North

View full Division 1 North details

Division 1 West

View full Division 1 West details

Division 1 West Central

View full Division 1 West Central details

DIVISION TWO EAST

Pill Harriers 28 - 15 Newport HSOB

Senghenydd 24 - 16 Monmouth

Talywain 106 - 5 Abercarn

Ynysddu 13 - 31 Blackwood

DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL

Heol y Cyw 32 - 21 Aberdare

Llanishen 17 - 23 Abercynon

St Peters 26 - 7 Cilfynydd

Taffs Well 34 - 40 Barry

DIVISION TWO NORTH

Dolgellau 3 - 17 COBRA

Nant Conwy II 19 - 17 Rhyl

DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL

Morriston 23 -18 Builth Wells

Pencoed 8 - 10 Seven Sisters

Porthcawl P - P Cwmavon

Ystradgynlais 31 - 21 Nantymoel

DIVISION TWO WEST

Mumbles 25 - 20 Loughor

Pontarddulais 17 - 54 Carmarthen Athletic

Tumble 38 - 28 St Clears

DIVISION THREE EAST A

RTB Ebbw Vale 13 - 17 Abertysswg

Tredegar Ironsides 25 - 23 Fleur De Lys

Usk 20 - 18 Abergavenny

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Cowbridge 90 - 5 Cefn Coed

Fairwater 48 - 0 Pontyclun

Gwernyfed 26 - 36 Penarth

Penygraig 28 - 36 Treharris

Tylorstown 25 - 36 Old Illtydians

DIVISION THREE NORTH

Dinbych II 31 - 21 Pwllheli II

Holyhead 10 - 14 Menai Bridge

Mold II 3 - 92 Flint

Shotton Steel 73 - 19 Llangefni II

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Bryncoch 12 - 54 Bridgend Sports

Neath 59 - 26 Aberavon Green Stars

Tonmawr 24 - 36 Swansea Uplands

DIVISION THREE WEST A

Llangwm 31 - 41 Haverfordwest

Milford Haven 89 - 7 Llanybydder

Pembroke Dock Quins 5 - 26 Aberaeron

DIVISION THREE EAST B

Llanhilleth P - P Markham

New Panteg 66 - 6 Blackwood Stars

St Julians HSOB 38 - 31 New Tredegar

Whitehead 57 - 8 Hafodyrynys

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Canton 33 - 0 Wattstown

Llandaff North 5 - 62 Treherbert

Old Penarthians 24 - 15 Caerau Ely

St Albans 42 - 19 Ynysowen

Tonyrefail 31 - 28 Llantwit Major

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Banwen 18 - 36 Cwmllynfell

Bryncethin 87 - 7 Pontrhydyfen

Crynant 29 - 30 Cefn Cribbwr

Glyncorrwg 62 - 20 Alltwen

DIVISION THREE WEST B

Amman United 14 - 10 Bynea

Cefneithin 40 - 20 Llangadog

Lampeter Town 19 - 16 Trimsaran

New Dock Stars 19 - 35 Nantgaredig

DIVISION THREE EAST C

Newport Saracens 52 - 13 Rogerstone

Pontllanfraith 15 - 14 Crickhowell

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Brackla 65 - 19 Ferndale

Llandrindod Wells 21 - 29 Whitchurch

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Cwmgwrach 59 - 5 Fall Bay

Pantyffynnon 27 - 55 Pontardawe

Pontyate31 - 26 Ogmore Vale

DIVISION THREE EAST D

Abersychan 10 - 22 Tref y Clawdd

Bettws (Newport) P - P Cwmcarn United

Hollybush 61 - 0 Old Tyleryan

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured