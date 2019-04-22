Israel Folau: Australia full-back's future to be decided at hearing on 4 May

Israel Folau has won 73 caps for Australia

Israel Folau's future will be decided at a hearing on 4 May after the full-back was sacked by Rugby Australia following a social media post in which he said "hell awaits" gay people.

The 30-year-old requested a code of conduct hearing after his dismissal.

It will be heard behind closed doors in Sydney by a three-member panel.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has said Folau, who won 73 caps and was expected to play at this year's World Cup, was unlikely to be selected again.

Folau, who signed a four-year deal with Sydney-based Super Rugby side the Waratahs in March and had a contract with Rugby Australia until 2022, escaped punishment for similar comments last year.

Rugby Australia said he "had committed a high-level breach of the Professional Players' Code of Conduct warranting termination of his employment contract".

The governing body has also set aside Sunday, 5 May if the hearing goes into a second day.

In addition to his rugby union career, Folau has also played professional rugby league and Australian rules football.

Last week, Australian rugby league's governing body ruled out Folau returning to the National Rugby League.